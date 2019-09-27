|
Thomas Joseph Rapps 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas Joseph Rapps, 93, of Springfield, died at 1 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Heritage Health. He was born May 29, 1926, to Henry B. and Honora Denny Rapps. He married Bettie L. Brown on November 6, 1948 and she survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Dennis Rapps, Nancy Rapps and Tim (Christy Maupin) Rapps; one grandchild, Matthew (Alicia) Rapps all of Springfield and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers and sisters, Mary F. Forbes, John H. Rapps, Robert D. Rapps, Richard F. Rapps, Henry J. Rapps, George J. Rapps, Honora C. Forgas, Walter J. Rapps and Marguerite A. Bushkill and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was a graduate of Cathedral Boys High School. He was a proud US Navy Veteran, serving in the Pacific in WWII.
He was a US Post Office mail carrier for 38 years and was a lifetime member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Tom also worked at the Illinois State Lottery for several years. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Visitation: 9-10:30 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception or a food bank of the donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019