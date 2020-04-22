|
|
Thomas "Tommy" L. Freeman 1957 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Thomas L. Freeman, 62, resident of Sherman, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on May 21, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Sarah Walsh Freeman and Thomas E. Freeman. He married Theresa A. (McGrath) Freeman on July 27, 1991, in Springfield, and spent 28 beautiful years together.
Tommy graduated from Lanphier High School and went on to attend Lincoln Land Community College. He worked for The Secretary of State as a painter and loyally worked there for 25 years, retiring in 2019. After retiring, he continued painting for neighbors and friends and family, as he always did while working full-time. Tommy lovingly painted his daughter's entire home in 2019, allowing him to spend several days of special time with his daughter and her boyfriend, Joseph A. Konrad of many years, together.
Karate was his passion and he received numerous awards over the years. Tommy was a lifelong member of the United States Karate Do Kai – USKK and he was inducted into the Bushido International Society in 2003 where he received the Melvin Wise Memorial Award in 2009. Tommy also attended the first World Okinawan Karate-Kobudo Tournament in Naha, Okinawa in 1997. He went on to open his own dojo in 2003 and taught several students, touching many lives.
Tommy loved spending his free time learning new things, enjoying a scotch and cigar, passing on lessons to his children, camping, and doing anything artistic. He grew a passion for the scagliola technique, learning from the master of the craft in Oriolo, Italy in November 2019 with his wife. They shared a beautiful trip sightseeing in Rome and Oriolo. Tommy was also particularly proud of his only son, Kyle, who followed in his father's (and mother's) footsteps working for the State of Illinois. He could not have been more proud to have the unique opportunity to present his son's office name plate on his first day in 2018. Tommy valued friendship, honesty, and hard work. His love for his family was so deep, unconditional and unwavering. He wore that love on his sleeve for everyone to see and everyone knew it.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert "Bob" Freeman.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa A. Freeman; daughter, Miranda L. Freeman; son, Kyle T. Freeman; sister, Marilyn "Joyce" Hawkins; niece, Debby Guimard; and many cousins, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020