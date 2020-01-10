|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Michael Regan 1970 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas "Tommy" Michael Regan, 49, of Springfield, died at 8:43 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Tommy was born on May 31, 1970, in Springfield, the son of Thomas P. and Karen L. Dumez Regan.
Tommy graduated from Ursuline Academy and earned his associate degree from Springfield College. He then earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Illinois-Champaign and his master's from the University of Illinois-Springfield, also in Economics. Tommy was employed most recently as an economist for the Illinois Commerce Commission. He previously worked as a statistician for the Illinois Department of Human Services for seven years, Public Service Administrator for the Illinois Department of Revenue for six years, and an expert witness for twelve years in public utility court cases for William Dunkel & Associates. Tommy enjoyed cooking and was known for his signature spaghetti sauce and collected baseball cards. He was a movie buff and always had an opinion or recommendation. Tommy was also an avid Chicago Cubs and New England Patriots fan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louis and Margaret Dumez; paternal grandparents, James H. and Johanna Regan; and cousins, Mike Dougherty, Jimmy Dougherty, and John Thomson.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Karen Regan of Springfield; son, Ridge Thomas Regan of Plainview, IL; mother of his child, Billie (husband, Mark) McKechan of Plainview, IL; step-son, Jacob (wife, Shae) Caldwell of Springfield; brother, Christopher J. Regan of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Christ the King Parish, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz, celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Columbarium.
The family of Thomas "Tommy" Michael Regan is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020