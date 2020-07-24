1/1
Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Holinga
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Holinga, 71, of Springfield, died at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Springfield, IL on August 13, 1948 to John and Anne Marie Lebel Holinga.
He was ordained a priest for the Springfield Diocese on May 25, 1974. Msgr. Holinga served as pastor and parochial vicar of several parishes in central Illinois, including St. Joseph in Springfield, St. Peter in Petersburg and Holy Family in Athens.
Surviving is brother, Michael (wife, Donna) Holinga; sister, Sue Cobb; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private Funeral Mass will be held. If you wish to view the Funeral Mass, you can do so by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/91307279 at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. Private burial will take place at Auburn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Commission for Priests' Benefits, c/o The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, IL, 1615 West Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
