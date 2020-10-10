1/1
Thomas Parks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Parks 1940 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Thomas E. Parks, 80, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Tom was born on March 24, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Mark and Dorothy (Frank) Parks. Tom worked for over 25 years for Sentinel Pest Control before retiring. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed the outdoors and was a devoted son, father, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Lisa Parks (Fiance Adam Risley), and cousin Gary Frank.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Springfield with Reverend James Stuenkel officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved