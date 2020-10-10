Thomas Parks 1940 - 2020Rochester, IL—Thomas E. Parks, 80, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Tom was born on March 24, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Mark and Dorothy (Frank) Parks. Tom worked for over 25 years for Sentinel Pest Control before retiring. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed the outdoors and was a devoted son, father, and friend.He is preceded in death by his parents.Tom is survived by his daughter, Lisa Parks (Fiance Adam Risley), and cousin Gary Frank.Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Springfield with Reverend James Stuenkel officiating.