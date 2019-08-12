|
Thomas "Tom" Paul Lewis 1966 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas "Tom" Paul Lewis, 53, of Springfield, IL, died at 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home.
Tom was born January 7, 1966, in Springfield, the son of Thomas Scott and Gwen Wallgren Lewis. He married Tammy Williams on October 6, 1990, in Springfield.
Tom graduated from Springfield High School and attended Millikin University. He was employed as a designer for Arnold Monument. Tom was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church where he was active in the Praise Band. He was also a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon at Millikin and the Illinois Central Blues Club. Tom was a family man and was proud of raising his daughters. He started playing guitar at the age of 11, teaching himself to play a right-handed guitar and also taught guitar lessons to others. Tom enjoyed cooking, especially chili and ribs, traveling the U.S. and rescuing animals. He shared his talents in several local bands, including The Mojo Cats, Debbie Ross Band, Carol and her Knights, Robert Sampson, Lights Out Blues Band, and Low Down Blues Band.
He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Lewis of Springfield; daughters, Krista Moore (husband, Cory and granddaughter, Adeline) of Millbrook, AL and Kayla Lewis of Springfield; mother, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Lewis of Springfield; brother, Greg Lewis of Springfield; sister, Holly (husband, Mike) Claunch of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. Granddaughter Moore is expected in December.
Memorial Ceremony: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church, 501 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield with Rev. Meredith Brown officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
A private family burial will be held at Woodwreath Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Praise Band at Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church, 501 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or the Illinois Central Blues Club, P.O. Box 603, Springfield, IL 62705.
The family of Thomas "Tom" Paul Lewis is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019