Thomas "Tom" R. Peters 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas "Tom" R. Peters, 70, of Springfield, died at 10:05 am, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1950 in Springfield to William A. and Frances Eileen (Witherbee) Peters. He married Patricia Herter August 8, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Patrick "Nick" (Andrea) Peters of Rochester and Jason Peters of Springfield; four grandchildren, Logan, Cole, Callie and Cash; brother, Robert Eugene (Cheryl) Peters of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Thomas Christopher; granddaughter, Ella Blaine and brother, William Peters.
Tom retired from the Springfield Department of Public Works where he worked for many years.
A private graveside service will be held at Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2020