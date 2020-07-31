Thomas Russell Carmean 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas Russell Carmean, 73, of Springfield died at 11:15 pm, Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home. He was born May 9, 1947 in Springfield to Roy and Virginia (Green) Carmean. He married Carla Daley in 1984.
He is survived by his wife, Carla; daughter, Angela Carmean of Blue Mound; son, Jason Carmean of Springfield; three grandchildren, Alison (fiance' T.J. Gates) Carmean and Alexandra and Katelyn Martin; one brother, William (Sandra) Carmean of Sun City, FL; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Leonard Carmean and two brothers.
Thomas loved football and played for Feitchans High School, Illinois State University and the Army. He enjoyed playing golf and softball. He was a United States Army Veteran. Thomas enjoyed being on the water and boating.
He retired from the State of Illinois and also owned the Lake Club, Chatham Pub and Spammy's.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
