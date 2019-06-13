|
|
Thomas T. LeVeque Jr. 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Thomas T. LeVeque Jr., 70, a resident of Aperion Care in Springfield passed away at St. John's Hospital on May 24, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1948, the son of Theron T. LeVeque and Marguerite M. LeVeque (nee) Dunham.
Thomas was a lifelong resident of Springfield, IL. He was a graduate of the
last senior class at Feitshans High School in 1966. In 1971 he earned a
Bachelor of Arts & Science Degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, IL majoring in Spanish and he was a proud member of the Marching Saluki Band playing baritone horn. Thomas was proficient on trumpet and percussion (drums). He enjoyed participating in karaoke singing songs from the 50's and 60's. Music gave him so much joy in his everyday life. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed the fellowship and comfort he received at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Springfield.
Thomas is survived by his loving family: Carolyn LeVeque Moon, sister, Punta Gorda, FL; two nephews, Russell Moon(Lori) Dover, PA; Colin Moon St. Petersburg, FL; niece, Sara Marie Moon, Dover, PA; aunt, Dottie LeVeque, Springfield, IL and several cousins.
Memorial services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ 700 South 6th St. Springfield, IL. 62703.
Bisch and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 15 to June 16, 2019