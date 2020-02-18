|
Thomas W. Mitchell Sr. 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Thomas W. Mitchell Sr., 79, of Springfield IL, passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 in the company of his family.
Thomas was born on March 3, 1940 in Springfield, the son of Isaac and Iva (Campbell) Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 1 sister.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Carol Mitchell of Springfield; children, Thomas W. Mitchell Jr. (wife, April) of Standard City, Kimberly L. Prehoda (husband, Bobby) of Riverton, Kevin L. Mitchell of Standard City, and Amanda S. Mitchell (significant other, Joe Reese) of Springfield; grandson/ son, Cody W. Mitchell; grandchildren, Christopher Mitchell, Nichole Pruitt, Kourtney Mitchell, Katelyn Warden, Shania Mitchell, Michael Keller, Auston Keller, Isaac Mitchell, Calob Keller, Austin Shafer, Zoey Reese, Nathan Shafer, and Kaydan Mitchell, and Dominic Packingham; sisters, Virginia Sue Morgan, and Ivajean Mitchell; and many other extended family members.
As a young man, Thomas served his county for several years in the United States Army.
On December 11, 1965 he married Carol Horrighs; they have been married for 54 years. Thomas was a part of the Local 18/ Finishers Union for 50 years. He also worked for Truman L. Flatt and Son for 30 + years as well as Mawelch Pub in Springfield and PUPS Tavern in Virden. He enjoyed drinking beer, gardening, singing, bowling, and NASCAR. After retiring, he tended bar at Ma Fatz on Moffat Ave.
Visitation will take place at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield on Monday 24, 2020 starting at 4:00pm and ending at 7:00pm. The funeral service will take place the following morning on Tuesday at 9:45am at the Funeral Home. Military Honors will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Pastor Dave Brady will be officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020