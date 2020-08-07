Thomas Weston Segraves 1958 - 2020
Mountain Home, AR—Thomas Weston Seagraves of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 6, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 62. He was born April 26, 1958, in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Clarence and Judy Seagraves. He married Beth Chapman on May 18, 2006 and retired from the State of Illinois in 2010. Tom lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chatham, Illinois in 2015. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mountain Home. Tom is survived by his wife, Beth Seagraves of Mountain Home, AR, sister, Lesly Leepper of Springfield, IL, sister, Tammy (Terry) Prater of Middleburg, FL, brother-in-law, Jeff (Karen) Chapman, brother-in-law, David (Terry) Chapman, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Judy Seagraves. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 9:00 until 11:00 am, at the First Baptist Church. A Memorial Service for Thomas will be after the visitation at 11:00 am with Dr. Tad Rogers officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held in Springfield, Illinois at a later date. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1205 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
