Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pasfield Southern Baptist Church
Springfield, IL
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Pasfield Southern Baptist Church
Springfield, IL
Tiffany Lynn Phillips


1988 - 2019
Tiffany Lynn Phillips Obituary
Tiffany Lynn Phillips 1988 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Tiffany Lynn Phillips, 31, born June 7, 1988 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 surrounded by her family at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Tiffany enjoyed playing softball, fishing, the Chicago Cubs and making everyone smile.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Don Crenshaw and uncle Rick Standage.
She is survived by her parents Charles and Teresa Phillips of Springfield; her great grandma, Marjorie Baugh of Springfield, grandma, Marjorie Crenshaw of Rochester, grandpa, Charles Phillips of Springfield; siblings, Shannon Bowsher (husband, Mike) of Connecticut, Amanda Phillips of Springfield; two nephews, Braxton Phillips and Matthew Bowsher; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Pasfield Southern Baptist Church in Springfield. Followed by a Service at 3:00.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
