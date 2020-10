Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tim's life story with friends and family

Share Tim's life story with friends and family

Tim F. Rice

Pleasant Plains, IL - Tim F. Rice, 64, went home to Jesus on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store