Tim V. Stinebaker 1965 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Tim (Timothy) V. Stinebaker, 54, of Springfield, died at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Tim was born on August 3, 1965 in Jacksonville, the son of Lester and Terry Fulmer Stinebaker. He married Diane Jackson on December 31, 2000.
Tim was a 1983 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force and attended Lincoln Land Community College. Tim was employed in sales at Wal-Mart for 10 years. His most important pastime was being with his family, but he also enjoyed watching movies, reading, computers, gaming with friends and cooking.
Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Stinebaker of Springfield; his parents, Lester and Terry Stinebaker of Woodson; two siblings, Wendy Eisenmann of Bloomington and Kyle Stinebaker of Florida; several aunts and uncles; one niece, Aliyah; and three nephews, Austin, Allen and Anthony.
Donations are being accepted to help with funeral arrangements.
A private family ceremony was held at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church at a later date.
The family of Tim V. Stinebaker is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020