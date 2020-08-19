1/1
Timothy A. "Tim" Swigert
1982 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Timothy "Tim" A. Swigert, 37, of Auburn, passed away on August 14, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He was born on November 23, 1982 in Springfield, to Steven Douglas and Penelope (Moore) Swigert, Sr. He married Lillian "Lily" Rhodes on September 29, 2005 and she survives.
Also surviving are his two children, Steven and Rose Swigert, both of Auburn; four brothers, Stevie Doug Swigert, Jr. of Texas, Scott (Kelly) Swigert of Grand Prairie, TX, Chad Swigert of Plano, TX, and Alex (Trish) Swigert of Springfield and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Bill and Mary Moore and Floyd and Mary Swigert, as well as two uncles, Bob and David.
Tim was a United States Army veteran serving two tours in Iraq. He was very proud of his service to our country.
He was very passionate about being an auto mechanic, currently working at Midas. He loved being a father to Steven and Rose and a husband to Lily. He enjoyed video gaming in his free time.
Visitation: 2:00 – 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the Staab Funeral Homes' YouTube Channel via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C4ImbTU69Y
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
