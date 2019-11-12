|
|
Timothy E. Kohlrus 1958 - 2018
Sherman, IL—Timothy E. Kohlrus, 61, of Sherman, died peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. He was born March 3, 1958 to John and Mary (Blackburn) Kohlrus.
He is survived by a daughter, Tara (Frank III) Kulavic of Chatham and a son, Trevor Kohlrus of Los Angeles, CA; two grandchildren, Callan and Posie Kulavic and three bonus grandsons, Frankie, Nolan, and Jack Kulavic; his father, John Kohlrus of Sherman; four siblings, Mark (Rose) Kohlrus, Trudy Suddes, John J. (Mary Jo) Kohlrus and Mary Beth Sommers, and a slew of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother.
Tim enjoyed his time at Griffin High School, especially playing baseball and football. Later, he officiated H.S. football with a crew of friends. He ran Kohlrus Catering for many years and was always proud to serve really good food and be part of a great party. His second career was driving a semi; he loved being on the road and was able to see the lower 48.
He loved hunting with his favorite dog, Kodi, and cooking for family and friends. His chicken wings, chilli, and potato salad were the best! He didn't ever meet a stranger, as his sense of humor was unparalleled. He was most proud to be "Dad" and "Papa Tim."
Memorial Gathering: 4:30 – 7 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Memorial Service immediately prior, at 4:00 pm with Reverend Nellikunnel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019