Timothy Jay Hunsaker "Hunts" 1959 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Timothy Jay Hunsaker "Hunts," 59, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home.

Tim was born on May 15, 1959, in Springfield, the son of Joseph M. and Phyllis J. Frost Hunsaker, Jr.

Tim graduated from Southeast High School in 1977. He owned and operated Superior Painting for over 25 years. Tim was a member of Woodside United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his Pistol Racing club members, traveling and attending concerts with Pam. Tim also enjoyed his daily walks with his beloved dog, Skye.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hunsaker, Jr. and sister, Karen Embry.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Hunsaker of Springfield; soulmate, Pamela Yancey of Springfield; niece, Katie Embry of Nantucket, MA; and nephew, Daniel Embry of Virden.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Ceremony and Gathering: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Zoila Marty officiating. Family will receive friends following the ceremony until 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019