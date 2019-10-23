The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Timothy Joseph Clotfelter


1950 - 2019
Timothy Joseph Clotfelter Obituary
Timothy Joseph Clotfelter 1950 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Timothy Joseph Clotfelter, 69, of Springfield, died at 1:58 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence.
Timothy was born on January 28, 1950 in Springfield, the son of Fred Clotfelter, Jr. and Ann Elizabeth Utar Clotfelter.
Timothy was a 1968 graduate of Lanphier High School. He served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed at Portsmouth Naval Base, Virginia. Timothy graduated from Old Dominion University in Virginia. He worked for the Department of Human Services with the State of IL for over 22 years. Timothy enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, the Washington Redskins, the Fighting Illini, and spending time with his grandchildren. He never failed to be there for family and friends.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Erin (Marzell) Clotfelter Givens of Moline; three grandchildren, Chesney, Albert and Brooklyn; two siblings, Ray (Chris) Clotfelter and Debbie (Jim) Grigg of Auburn; two nieces and one nephew; two cats, Missy and Bubba; and one gecko, Sunshine.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Memorial Ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or the , Greater IL Chapter, 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
