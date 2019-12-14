|
|
Timothy Ruff 1959 - 2019
Bridgeport, IL—Timothy Ray Ruff, 60, departed this life on December 7th, 2019 in Bridgeport, Illinois at his residence. He was born on March 25, 1959 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of Ophelia Ruff and Glenn Ruff Sr.
Funeral Services Wednesday December 18, 2019
Abundant Faith Christian Center
Outer Park Campus
2313 South Whittier Avenue
Springfield,IL 62704
Pastor Jerry Doss Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Camp Butler National Cemetery
[email protected]:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019