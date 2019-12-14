Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Timothy Ruff
Timothy Ruff
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abundant Faith Christian Center Outer Park Campus
2313 South Whittier Avenue
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Faith Christian Center Outer Park Campus
2313 South Whittier Avenue
Springfield, IL
Timothy Ruff


1959 - 2019
Timothy Ruff Obituary
Timothy Ruff 1959 - 2019
Bridgeport, IL—Timothy Ray Ruff, 60, departed this life on December 7th, 2019 in Bridgeport, Illinois at his residence. He was born on March 25, 1959 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of Ophelia Ruff and Glenn Ruff Sr.
Funeral Services Wednesday December 18, 2019
Abundant Faith Christian Center
Outer Park Campus
2313 South Whittier Avenue
Springfield,IL 62704
Pastor Jerry Doss Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Camp Butler National Cemetery
[email protected]:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
