Todd A. Whipple 1966 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Todd A. Whipple, 54, died at 9:38 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Todd was born in Springfield on August 3, 1966, the son of Paul and Carole (Cox) Whipple.
He graduated from Springfield High School and worked for the State of Illinois for 30 years. Todd was a member of Teamsters Local 916 and enjoyed going to races in Lincoln and Macon, watching NASCAR, and building model cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Whipple, and aunt, Nancie Cox.
Todd is survived by his mother, Carole Whipple of Springfield; daughter, Shelby Whipple of Springfield; brother, Scott Whipple of Springfield; and niece, Miranda Belcher of Divernon.
Private family services were held.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL.
