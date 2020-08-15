1/1
Todd Allmon
Todd Allmon 1966 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Todd Allmon, 54, of Springfield, died on Thursday August 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Todd was born on August 6, 1966 in Springfield, the son of Paula Allmon. He married Gretchen Dahl on May 18, 1998 in Miami, FL.
Todd was a 1984 graduate of Southeast High School. He had worked for Premier Audio-Visual and G-Tech Corporation among other places. Todd enjoyed horse racing, watching movies to get ready for the Academy Awards, classic rock music, tropical vacations, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. He was a huge sports fan and avid follower of the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bulls.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Allmon and his grandparents, Paul and Lillian Smith.
Todd is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Gretchen Dahl of Springfield; beloved daughters, Ashley (Steve) Crobie of Plainfield and Kiley (Sean) McEvilly of Morris; adored grandchildren, Brynn and Logan Crobie of Plainfield, and Madilyn McEvilly of Morris; sisters, Tawnya Ruby of Springfield, and Trena (Tommy McQuinn) Allmon of Edinburg; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, his many friends; and his dog and little buddy, Murray.
Todd wanted this in his obituary: Please say how much I loved my wife and kids, tell them what a wonderful mom I had and how happy I was to have such great friends.
The family will hold a service and celebration of life at a safer time so his family and friends can all be together.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
