Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd C. Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd C. Woods Obituary
Todd C. Woods 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Todd C. Woods (71) of Springfield passed away on January 5th at his residence. He was born on October 25,1948 in Springfield, the son of Carrol W. Woods and Doris (Wieties) Woods. Todd was previously married to Paula and they remained lifelong friends.
Todd served in the U.S. Marines and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and later as a self-employed landscaper. He enjoyed tending to his large variety of indoor and outdoor plants. He liked meeting and conversing with people and was grateful for the time spent with friends and family. Especially with his daughter Amanda. He was a friend of Bill W.
He is survived by his daughter Amanda Woods (boyfriend Lucas), Mother; Doris Woods, Sisters; Carolyn "Susie" Jones, Marilyn (husband Hugh) Harris and Mindy Woods, all of Springfield. Brothers; Mark Woods of Springfield and Jeff (wife Karen) Woods of Williamsville IL. Nephews; Woodsman "Woody" Jones (wife Kristin) of Romeoville IL, August "Gus" Jones (wife Mary) of Springfield, Dylan Woods of Denver Colorado and niece Skylar Woods of Brentwood Missouri. One aunt; Anita Hayes of Springfield. One uncle; Joseph (wife Fe) Woods of Los Angeles, CA. Also survived by his great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Carrol W. Woods and brother-in-law Nolan Jones.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, where a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday January 11th starting at 10:00 AM followed by a brief Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM. Cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage friends to make a charitable donation of their own choosing. A private burial will be held at Camp Butler at a later date and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -