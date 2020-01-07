|
|
Todd C. Woods 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Todd C. Woods (71) of Springfield passed away on January 5th at his residence. He was born on October 25,1948 in Springfield, the son of Carrol W. Woods and Doris (Wieties) Woods. Todd was previously married to Paula and they remained lifelong friends.
Todd served in the U.S. Marines and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and later as a self-employed landscaper. He enjoyed tending to his large variety of indoor and outdoor plants. He liked meeting and conversing with people and was grateful for the time spent with friends and family. Especially with his daughter Amanda. He was a friend of Bill W.
He is survived by his daughter Amanda Woods (boyfriend Lucas), Mother; Doris Woods, Sisters; Carolyn "Susie" Jones, Marilyn (husband Hugh) Harris and Mindy Woods, all of Springfield. Brothers; Mark Woods of Springfield and Jeff (wife Karen) Woods of Williamsville IL. Nephews; Woodsman "Woody" Jones (wife Kristin) of Romeoville IL, August "Gus" Jones (wife Mary) of Springfield, Dylan Woods of Denver Colorado and niece Skylar Woods of Brentwood Missouri. One aunt; Anita Hayes of Springfield. One uncle; Joseph (wife Fe) Woods of Los Angeles, CA. Also survived by his great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Carrol W. Woods and brother-in-law Nolan Jones.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, where a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday January 11th starting at 10:00 AM followed by a brief Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM. Cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage friends to make a charitable donation of their own choosing. A private burial will be held at Camp Butler at a later date and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020