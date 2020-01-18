|
Tommy Lee Logan, III 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Tommy Lee Logan, III of Springfield, died at 3:22 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 6, 1941 in Thornton, MS to Tommie B. and Luella Sheehi Logan.
He leaves to cherish his memory; sons, Omar Anderson, Jonathan (Camisha) Hardy, Jesse Craig, Anthony Craig, Tommy (Erica) Logan, Jason Craig, Michael Craig and Kevin Logan; daughters, Terri Cowan, Billie Cowan, Patricia Craig, Barbara Howze, Diane Orjarigi, Rose Logan, Mary Craig, Mary Jane Logan, Luella Logan, Golda (Thomas) Burton, Tiffany Cannon and LaDonna Goodson; brother, O. Chester (Artie) Logan and sisters, Rochell Logan, Berlinda Thomas, Ethel Johnson, Dorothea (Julius) Brooks and Ann Logan. He also leaves a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Robert Mike Cowan, Kirk Hardy, David Craig and Keith Cowan; brothers, William, Leon, James and Charlie Logan and sisters, Alma Thomas, Betty McKinney, Dessie Rey Readus, Josephine Crutcher and Betty Logan.
Tommy was a member of Second Timothy Baptist Church and Wizard's Wonders. He was a lifelong waiter, having worked for Springfield Hilton, Sangamo Club, St. Nicholas Hotels and Restaurants, and various other Springfield restaurants.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Visitation: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Second Timothy Baptist Church.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Second Timothy Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Luster Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wizards Wonders Group (Southern Illinois Area 21 District 19 Alcoholics Anonymous).
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020