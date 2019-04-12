|
Tonia J. Hagen 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Tonia J. Hagen, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1940 in Ashland, IL to Don and Helen (Viands) Danenberger. Tonia married William "Bill" Hagen on June 9, 1962 in Rockford, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and also her son, Eric Hagen.
Mrs. Hagen is survived by her daughter Tiffani (husband Chris) Caudle of Springfield, two grandchildren: Caitlyn Hagen of Akron, OH and Kyle Hagen of Austin, TX, one great-granddaughter Eva Shiplett, her mother Helen (Viands) Danenberger, sister-in-law Jean (husband John) Hagen Machen of Marietta, GA, brother-in-law Fred (wife Shirley) Hagen of Pleasant Plains, IL, her best friend Janet Hergenrother of Pleasant Plains, IL as well as several nieces and nephews.
Tonia worked in the Food and Nutrition Department of Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for over 20 years. She loved to travel and took several cruises to Alaska and Europe. Tonia enjoyed dining out and raising Siamese cats.
In accordance with Tonia's wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. Per her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and condolences may be left at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019