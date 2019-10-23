|
|
Tonna Marie Crifasi Flatt 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—On Monday October 28 there will be a memorial service at West Side Christian Church from 4pm to 730pm, at 2850 Cider Mill Lane. It is Tonna's wish for you to remember her favorite passion and bring new socks and underwear for children of all sizes up to twelve years (older if you wish).
If you wish you will be allowed to remember your wonderful friend with a recalling of what she did with you or how she helped you along the way.
If possible, time it for about 3 minutes. The family appreciates everything you have done for us and will continue to do for us. But most important to her legacy is her mark upon contact ministries. Remember her through them with a rewarding heart.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019