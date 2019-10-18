|
Tonna Marie (Crifasi) Flatt 1951 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Tonna Marie Crifasi Flatt, left this earth on October 6th, 2019, at the age of 68. She departed peacefully at home with her husband Steve and daughter Tasha embracing her.
Tonna was the daughter of Tony & Bette Crifasi and grew up in Springfield. She was raised in a large, close-knit Italian family with her sisters Frances, Christine, Toni Lynn, Patrice and her brother Joe. Her character was shaped by many relatives and neighbors, but her grandmother Francesca Crifasi, her Aunts Rosie & Mimi, and her Uncle Danny were especially important in her upbringing.
Tonna did not know a stranger. Whether she was on one of her adventurous trips or walking through the grocery store she easily made friends. Her close friends knew that they instantly became family. Her vibrant personality lit up the room and her smile would make you feel welcomed anytime.
She was well known for her elaborate parties and generous gift giving. She had an incredibly artistic talent with attention to fine detail that many admired her for. Her spirit will live on through her grandchildren, Jade, Annaleigh, and Boanerges. Her humor shines through and is kept alive by her many nieces and nephews fond memories of her. She will be extremely missed by all, especially by her loving husband Steven and her benevolent daughter, Tasha. They will hold onto the wonderful promise of reuniting with her in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019