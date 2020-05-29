Toshia Rene White
Springfield, IL - Toshia Rene White, 35, departed this life on Thursday May 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.