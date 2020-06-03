Toshia Rene White 1985 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Toshia Rene White 35, departed this life on May 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, She was born February 16, 1985 in Springfield, il, the daughter of Debora White and Gerald Curtis.
Viewing Services are Saturday June 6, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment is Private, CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.