Toshia Rene White
1985 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Toshia Rene White 35, departed this life on May 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, She was born February 16, 1985 in Springfield, il, the daughter of Debora White and Gerald Curtis.
Viewing Services are Saturday June 6, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment is Private, CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Remember you from back when we all went to the center. Very sweet person. Prayers to your family.
Jovoncia Wright
June 2, 2020
You will greatly be missed. It was heartbreaking to find out of your passing. I will forever and always keep your family in my prayers. Rest easy beautiful
Melissa Nossem
Classmate
June 2, 2020
Its still surreal! I love and miss you cousin R.I.Paradise
BryAnn Hatchett
Family
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Erica Cooper
June 2, 2020
She was a Great person..She will truly b missed..Love all White Family
Crystal Smith
Friend
June 1, 2020
Condolences to the White Families
Dorothy Pickens
Friend
