Towfig Mir Arjmand, M.D. 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Towfig Mir Arjmand, M.D., 90, of Springfield, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center after a brief hospitalization.
Dr. Arjmand was a resident of Springfield for more than 50 years. He was one of the first anesthesiologists in the city, and during his medical career, he was the founder of Springfield Anesthesia, chair of the Department of Anesthesia at St John's Hospital, Adjunct Professor of Anesthesiology at SIU SOM, and Instructor of Nurse Anesthesia at St John's Hospital. He was also a past-president of the Sangamon County Medical Society.
Dr. Arjmand was born in Kermanshah in the western part of Iran in 1929, the third of six children of Aziz and Hanini Arjmand. He was educated in the Alliance Israelite Universelle schools, a French organization founded to promote the education of Jews of the Middle East. He received his medical degree from the University of Tehran, and in 1957 he moved to Chicago, where he completed residency training in anesthesia at the University of Illinois. In Chicago, he met and married Beryl Hobbs, a nurse from the south of England. They had 4 children, and in 1967 the family moved to Springfield where Dr. Arjmand established the first anesthesia practice at St John's Hospital. Dr. Arjmand remained in practice at St. John's Hospital until 1995.
Towfig Arjmand was an active member of Springfield's Jewish community, and for more than 50 years he was a member of Temple B'rith Sholom. He touched many lives and believed deeply in service through his profession and through his commitment to philanthropy and to his community.
Dr. Arjmand is survived by Beryl, his wife of 59 years; daughter, Susan of Chicago; son, Ellis (wife, Holly) of New Orleans; and daughters, Denise and Rochelle of Springfield; brother, Farouk of Los Angeles; sister, Pari of San Francisco; and five grandchildren, Isabel, Isaac, Liliane and Cyrus Arjmand and Aiden Walsh.
Family will host a memorial service at the Temple B'rith Sholom in Springfield on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple B'rith Sholom, 1004 S. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62703, St. John's Hospital, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769 or the University of Illinois at Springfield Foundation, One University Plaza, Pac 591, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Towfig Mir Arjmand, M.D. is being served by Boardman Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019