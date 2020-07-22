Travis Heller 1989 - 2020

Petersburg, IL—Travis Heller, 31, formerly of Petersburg, IL passed away on Tuesday July 7th, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He was a former member of Springfield Local 270 and a current member of Seattle Local 41 Carpenters Union and spent many years in the Model Illinois Government. "Give 'em Heller".

Travis is survived by his father and stepmom, James and Mary Ann Heller, siblings Amanda, Jessica, Tommy and four nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his Mother Emma Lee Heller.

He was a kindhearted man who always made time to help and listen to others, and he gave the best hugs. He will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in the Springfield, IL area. Condolences can be mailed to The Heller Family at 21302 Old Farm Avenue, Petersburg, IL 62675



