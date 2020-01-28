|
Trent James Barnard 2008 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Trent James Barnard, 11, of Chatham, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion, ID.
Trent was born on July 23, 2008 in Springfield, the son of Lance and Angela (Kelly) Barnard.
Trent was a student at Glenwood Intermediate School where he was a member of the Chatham GMS Wrestling Team. He also played soccer for the Capital City Celtics. Trent was an old soul, who was kindhearted, and good to everyone. He enjoyed whittling wood, video games, bike riding, playing card games, being outside with his neighborhood crew, and spending time with his beloved dog, Colt.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Barnard; and cousins, Chris Molash and Lisa Marie Crouch.
He is loved and survived by his parents, Angela Barnard of Chatham and Lance Barnard of Glenarm; sister, Elise RaeAnn Barnard of Chatham; grandparents, Joyce Barnard of Springfield, Kevin Konneker of Carlinville, and Sherry Kelly of Springfield; great-grandparents, Larry and Gail Kelly of Springfield, Mick Titone of Springfield, and Mary Jo Oye of Carlinville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Route 4, Chatham with Patti Crouch officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elise Barnard Education Fund, c/o Marine Bank, any location or the Washington Street Mission, 408 North 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020