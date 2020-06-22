Tressa L Duewer 1987 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Tressa L. Duewer, 32, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A lifelong resident, Tressa was born in Springfield, July 13, 1987 the daughter of Patti Walsh Farmer. Her grandparents Joseph and Peggy Morrison preceded her in death.
Tressa worked in various restaurants in Springfield, but was well know during her tenure at Steak and Shake. She was a loving daughter, a devoted sister and a friend to many.
Surviving are her mother and Step-Father, Patti and Donald Farmer of Springfield, her husband and friend, Geoffrey Duewer, her sisters: Shayla Walsh, Stephanie (Greg) Porter, Jessica Clark, Laura Walsh, and Ashlee Garner, all of Springfield, her brother, Greg (Allie) Farmer of Chatham, IL, three step-children: Abby, Halie and Keane Duewer all of Springfield, three step-grandchildren and expecting a fourth, several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Salisbury Cemetery, Salisbury, IL. Rev. Ken Gennicks will officiate. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed of social distancing and face coverings required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Gateway Foundation 2200 Lake Victoria Dr. Springfield, IL 62703
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home. 217-544-5424
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.