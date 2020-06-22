Tressa L. Duewer
Tressa L Duewer
Springfield, IL - Tressa L Duewer, 32, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
