Tressa L. Duewer
Tressa L Duewer
Springfield, IL - Tressa L Duewer, 32, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Salisbury Cemetery
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
