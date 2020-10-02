1/1
Troy Vee Novak
Troy Vee Novak 1969 - 2020
Milwaukee, WI—Troy Vee Novak 1969-2020, formally of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away on September 28th, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Troy was born in Springfield, Illinois on October 5, 1969 as the son of Larry and Mary Novak. He graduated from Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois and was employed by ES Plastics.
Troy is survived by his parents; a daughter, Ashley (Charlie); a son Joey; a brother Jayson (Misty); four nephews; and two grandsons; three uncles, Tony Novak, Billy Thompson (Lora, deceased) and Joe Ward (Susan).
There will be a graveside service held at Cumberland Sugar Creek Cemetery in Glenarm, Illinois on October 17, 2020 at 11AM.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
