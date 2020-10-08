Trudy Snell 1943 - 2020

Trudy Snell 1943 - 2020Springfield, IL—Trudy Snell died on October 7, 2020 in Springfield, Illinois after fighting months of illness. Trudy was born on September 4, 1943 to Ralph and Lillian Evans and grew up in Thayer, Illinois. She enjoyed growing up in a small town and was greatly influenced by time spent with her grandmother, Mary Evans. Trudy is survived by her companion of over 20 years, Mo Anane, her daughters Robin (Dwight) Heberer and Heather Snell, sisters Connie (Robert) Atkins and Lynette (Gary) Mortimer, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and son, James Snell.Trudy was a lifelong advocate for the disabled. She worked as the Associate Director of the Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities in Illinois where her she lobbied for bills such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. She viewed politicians not as democrats or republicans, but as a way to get things done. She also worked for the Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation (ITAC) where she served as the Executive Director for 28 years providing communications solutions to the deaf and hard of hearing. She used much of her free time to help others in any way that she could.Trudy was an amazing cook, decorator, party planner, gardener, and water skier. She freely shared her talents with anyone she could. Everyone who knew her has a story about something she taught them. Although she frequently stated she didn't like shopping, she spent countless hours scouring stores for the perfect gift, decoration, or ITAC conference prize. A hard night of shopping was rewarded with cocktails and a bite to eat at one of her favorite restaurants where she always enjoyed seeing old friends and meeting new friends.Funeral Services will be Monday, October 11, 2020 at the Thayer United Methodist Church, 114 East Main Street, Thayer, Illinois 62689. Visitation: 10:00am to 11:00 am; Service at 11:00 followed by internment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DESTANCING PLEASE, MASK MUST BE WORN.Memorials may be made to the Thayer United Methodist Church.