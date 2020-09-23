Trystin Kavan Higginbotham 2005 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Trystin Higginbotham passed away in Riverton, IL on September 10, 2020. He was born on April 15, 2005 to Andrew Higginbotham and Chasti D. Burnett-Higginbotham.
Trystin is preceded in death by his father Andrew Higginbotham and his grandparents, Jackie and Edna Faye Higginbotham.
Trystin is survived by his mother, Chasti D. Burnett; two sisters, Calista and Candra Higginbotham, all of Riverton, IL; one brother, Devin Higginbotham (and Devin's son Greyson) of Kansas; two grandparents, Malcolm and Carolyn Dianne Burnett; Uncle Aaron (Yu-Ling) and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his beloved dog, Lobo.
Trystin grew up in Riverton, attending Sherman Elementary School and Williamsville Middle School and Junior High. He was currently a sophomore at Williamsville High School.
He enjoyed going to school and planned a future in Forensic Science. He loved the beauty of the winter months, as well as a variety of activities with friends and family which included fishing, camping, strength-training, running, hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, and of course there was weekend basketball with his friends.
Not only was Trystin physically active, he was also diligent with his studies, especially his Bible reading, applying the things he learned and sharing his Bible knowledge with others. No matter what he set out to do, he did it to the best of his ability. He was a hardworking young man and loved everyone. All who met him fell for his warm smile and winning personality.
Visitation: 2-5 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman.
Private services and burial will be held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
