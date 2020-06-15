TyKeem D. King
Springfield, IL - TyKeem D. King, 23, departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Springfield, IL - TyKeem D. King, 23, departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.