Tykeem DeCarlos King
1996 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Tykeem DeCarlos King 23, departed this life way too soon in a very unexpected way on June 14, 2020 at St Johns Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. TyKeem was born July 25, 1996 in Springfield, IL the son of JoAnn Smith and Aaron King Sr.
Funeral Services are Thursday June 25, 2020, at Faith Community Center, 319 South Wheeler Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation :10:00am-12:00pm; Service: 12:00pm-1:00pm. Interment is Private.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
Hello my family ❤ so sorry for your loss .I love ❤ you all..
Annie Slater-Sommerio
Family
June 21, 2020
I would like to say Tykeem Rest In Peace
Worry no more. The good Lord called you
Home becuz he needed his King with him. Your step dad is a very good friend of mines he loved you and loves your Mom I will keep them in my prayers.
Rest On Sweetheart I shell meet you in
Heaven one day.♀✝
Ollivette Reeves
Friend
June 20, 2020
Words cant explain the emotions running thru my body when I got the phone call. I watched you grow into the man you were the day this animal take you from us. I love you soo much tykeem, now you up there with your brother and your boys. I love all yall so much you will never be forgotten
Peggy Howze
Family
June 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Angel Merrifield
Family
June 20, 2020
Youll Be Missed ❤. Long Live Tykeem
Ronnesha Freeman
Friend
June 19, 2020
Rih bro luv unto we meet again
Takeia Bailey
Friend
June 19, 2020
To Aaron King Sr. And Mrs JoAnn Smith you have my deepest condolences on the loss of Takeem his love and smile will be greatly missed and I sure will miss hearing him Say " Hey Tee Tee Joyce I love you" and start Laughing cause he said like he meant it. I love you both hugs from Big City. Love Aunty Joyce Elston
Joyce Elston
Family
June 15, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. We're praying for the Lord's grace, mercy and comfort to rest upon you. Much love, Eric & Cheryl Hansen
Rev., Dr. Eric A. Hansen
Friend
