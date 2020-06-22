Tykeem DeCarlos King 1996 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Tykeem DeCarlos King 23, departed this life way too soon in a very unexpected way on June 14, 2020 at St Johns Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. TyKeem was born July 25, 1996 in Springfield, IL the son of JoAnn Smith and Aaron King Sr.

Funeral Services are Thursday June 25, 2020, at Faith Community Center, 319 South Wheeler Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation :10:00am-12:00pm; Service: 12:00pm-1:00pm. Interment is Private.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time.







