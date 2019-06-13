|
Tyler Cannon 1990 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Tyler Cannon, 28, of Chatham, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away at 8:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center-Chatham.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network, 2401 Memphis Dr., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 14 to June 15, 2019