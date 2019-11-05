|
Tyler Sandidge 1992 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Tyler Sandidge, 27, of Pawnee passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 16, 1992 in Springfield, the son of Matthew Adams and LuAnne Sandidge. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stew and Nancy Sandidge and a brother, Brandon Hopkins.
He married Ashley Brooks on Aug. 8, 2015.
Tyler was a 2011 graduate of Pawnee High School. He was a floorer and roofer by trade and loved working with his father. In his free time, Tyler loved to spend time with his friends and family.
Surviving are his wife, Ashley; parents, Matt and LuAnne Adams; sister, Angela Adams; brothers, Jason, Josh (Mandi), and Thomas (Stephanie) Urbanckas, Nathan Curtis and Dylan (Cessija) Cody; grandmother in law, Linda Butler; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 7pm, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Funeral Services will be at 11am, Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be in Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee.
Memorials may be made to Gateway.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019