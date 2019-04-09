|
|
Tymae LaShonda Holloman 1978 - 2019
Springfild, IL—Tymae LaShonda Holloman, 40, departed this life on April 2, 2019, at St. John's Hospital. She was born on April 12, 1978, in Birmingham, AL the daughter of Ruthie Parker and Tyrone Parker.
She was member of Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C. Tymae Holloman was a Sales representative for Comcast for 10 years.
Funeral services, Friday April 12, 2019, Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C., 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield,IL 62703, Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Interment, River Hill Cemetery, 1650 S. River Street, Batavia, IL 60510, Monday April 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019