Tyrone Dooley 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Tyrone Dooley was born on November 13, 1940 and died on April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ora Dooley and 6 other sisters and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dooley and his brother, Marvin Dooley who resides in Kansas City, Missouri; his children, Ty Price Dooley, Bridget Dooley, Tessica Dooley, Denise Neuman, LC Clay, including his beloved niece, Eileen Calhoun and nephew Ricky Calhoun and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
Tyrone was a native of Hotsprings, Arkansas. A graduate of Langston High School. A talented musician. A noted Chief. He was baptised at Roanoke Baptist Church. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield. He served in the Garland County Sheriff's Department. A former employee of Union Carbine. Served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks.
He was a devoted father and husband. He was a big man with a big personality. A lion of a man. A larger than life persona. Always knew how to dress, always knew what to say. He could compliment you in one breath and cuss you out in the next. He loved being around people. He would give you his last dime in one moment and be ready to fight in the next. He could drink you under the table and often did. He loved life. He also loved to gamble, on horses and on people. If God loves horse racing then it's almost certain that Tyrone is in Heaven giving God advice on a trifecta in the 3rd.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020