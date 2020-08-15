1/1
Tyrone Mathews
1970 - 2020
Tyrone Mathews 1970 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Tyrone Demetrius Mathews Sr. 50, departed this life on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1970 in Chicago, IL the son of Sally Mae and Abel Mathews Sr.
Viewing Services Wednesday August 19, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703

FAMILY-ONLY Visitation:9:00am-11:00am

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
RIP you will be missed
Cortez
Brother
August 12, 2020
I will always love you and I will miss you more than you know
Tennille Hollingsworth
