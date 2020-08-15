Tyrone Mathews 1970 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Tyrone Demetrius Mathews Sr. 50, departed this life on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1970 in Chicago, IL the son of Sally Mae and Abel Mathews Sr.

Viewing Services Wednesday August 19, 2020

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703



FAMILY-ONLY Visitation:9:00am-11:00am



Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



