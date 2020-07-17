1/1
V. Johneita Osterhuber
V. Johneita Osterhuber 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—V. Johneita Osterhuber, 89, of Springfield, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Concordia Village.
She was born on June 14, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Lily (Burns) Peterman. Johneita married Ernest Zoltan Osterhuber in March of 1964, in Springfield; he preceded her in death.
Johneita graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. She went on to work as a bookkeeper at Sears and then later at Community Cares Services/Valco. Johneita was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and attended Tuesday morning Bible study, volunteered for altar guild and was a member of the small group, Friends of Christ. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed bowling, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen Osterhuber; and her granddaughter, Kelly Benjamin.
Johneita is survived by her son, John (Anna Sohm) Osterhuber of Rochester; daughter, Kathryn (Greg) Benjamin of Lake Worth, FL; and grandchildren, Matthew Benjamin and Magdalena Osterhuber.
Cremation care was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Ceremonies will be held at a later date, once COVID restrictions are fully lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702 or Lutheran Senior Services, lssliving.org.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
