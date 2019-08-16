|
|
Valdina McCoy 1962 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Mrs. Valdina McCoy was birthed into this life on January 23 in the year of 1962 in Fulton, MO. Valdina was 1 of 15 children, the daughter of Robert D. Lee and Gertrude Bruner who both preceded her in death.
Valdina lived a life so rich and full of love, the legacy she left shall keep her spirit forever alive in hearts and souls of her family and friends. She leaves not to mourn, but cherish her memories, 2 sons; Kenneth (LaBraile) McCoy Jr and Antonio (Tiara) McCoy, 3 grandchildren; Jiles Woolfolk, Kengston McCoy, Jaxon McCoy, and 1 great-grandchild; Josiah Woolfolk. She also leaves to cherish her memories, 3 brothers; Arthur (Joyce) Galbreath Jr., Robert Lee, and Michael Lee, 9 sisters; Arsteener (James Sr.) Gillespie, Diane (Wendell Sr.) Day, Alberta Turner, Norma (John Sr.) Jones, Mary Adams, Faith (Allen Sr.) Savage, Maureen Lee, Donna Lee, Lisa (Frank Sr.) Johnson, and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral services for Ms. Valdina McCoy will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ, the visitation will begin at 10AM and the service will begin at 11AM. Professional Services Entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019