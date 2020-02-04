Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Steenbergen Cemetery
Mount Pulaski, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valeda England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valeda Jo England


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valeda Jo England Obituary
Valeda Jo England 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Valeda Jo England, 59, of Springfield, Illinois, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home in Springfield. Valeda was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Lincoln, the daughter of Joseph J. and Darlene K. Shanley Hickey. She married Franklyn J. England on June 7, 1980, at the Cornland Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Valeda was a member of the Cornland Christian Church. She was a class of 1978 graduate of Mount Pulaski High School. Valeda worked at the Franklin Life Insurance Co. for 24 years and at Horace Mann Educators Corp. for 15 years, where she most recently was director of registration in the broker department. Valeda was a member of the Sangamon County Rescue Squad, serving as its deputy chief and canine handler. She trained seven dogs for rescue purposes.
Valeda is survived by her husband, Frank, of Springfield; her parents, Joe and Kay Hickey, of Cornland; one brother, Brad L. (wife, Shannon) Hickey, of Vancouver, Canada; one sister, Valery K. Hickey, of Wilmington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Valeda's family will meet friends from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee with Rev. Casey McCormick and Rev. Ryan Edgecomb officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Steenbergen Cemetery in Mount Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sangamon County Rescue Squad, 2801 N. Fifth St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Valeda England. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valeda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -