Valeda Jo England 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Valeda Jo England, 59, of Springfield, Illinois, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home in Springfield. Valeda was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Lincoln, the daughter of Joseph J. and Darlene K. Shanley Hickey. She married Franklyn J. England on June 7, 1980, at the Cornland Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Valeda was a member of the Cornland Christian Church. She was a class of 1978 graduate of Mount Pulaski High School. Valeda worked at the Franklin Life Insurance Co. for 24 years and at Horace Mann Educators Corp. for 15 years, where she most recently was director of registration in the broker department. Valeda was a member of the Sangamon County Rescue Squad, serving as its deputy chief and canine handler. She trained seven dogs for rescue purposes.
Valeda is survived by her husband, Frank, of Springfield; her parents, Joe and Kay Hickey, of Cornland; one brother, Brad L. (wife, Shannon) Hickey, of Vancouver, Canada; one sister, Valery K. Hickey, of Wilmington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Valeda's family will meet friends from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee with Rev. Casey McCormick and Rev. Ryan Edgecomb officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Steenbergen Cemetery in Mount Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sangamon County Rescue Squad, 2801 N. Fifth St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Valeda England. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020