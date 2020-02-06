Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Valeria Ann Shadis Shaughnessy


1925 - 2020
Valeria Ann Shadis Shaughnessy Obituary
Valeria Ann Shadis Shaughnessy 1925 - 2020
Oak Brook, IL—
94 years ago, on Black's Farm at the outskirts of Springfield, Valeria Shaughnessy was born, the fourth in a family of five children, to Vincent and Barbara Shadis. She was raised in Springfield, attending Palmer and Feitshans schools, and graduating from St. John's School of Nursing in 1947. Her nursing career took her from Springfield to New Mexico, California, and Mass General in Boston before returning to St John's. She married Richard Shaughnessy in October of 1954, and together they raised four daughters. Valeria devoted herself full-time to caring for her family and friends and is loved by all who ever met her. She was a lifelong member of St. Agnes parish and lived for over 60 years at 1201 W Lawrence, creating a home which touched the lives of all who entered. She died February 3rd, in Oak Brook, Illinois.
She is survived by her daughters Adrienne (Terry) Andrews, Elizabeth (Geoffrey) Chun, Anne Shaughnessy, and Theresa (Todd) Bogardus; her sister, Ann Price, and sisters-in-law, Dolores Shadis and Yvette Jensen; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews, and those who called her their second mom. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2001.
Visitation will be held at 10 am, Friday, February 14, at St. Agnes Church. Mass will follow at 11 am with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
