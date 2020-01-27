Home

Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
VanAllen Prater

VanAllen Prater Obituary
Van Allen Prater 1958 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Van Allen Prater, 61, of Rochester, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home.
Van was born on June 1, 1958 in Springfield, the son of Tom and Barb (Beaty) Prater.
He was an EMT/Paramedic for 30+ years. In his later years he found happiness driving a semi for Herrin/Berry Fertilizer and enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving son, father and grandfather.
Van was preceded in death by his father, and one brother; Kent Prater.
He is survived by his son; Ben Prater, daughter; Annie Prater, mother; Barb Prater, granddaughter; Sage Prater, and one niece Kaitlin Wilcox.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, Illinois
Memorial donations may be made to the Sangamon County Rescue Squad, Rochester Fire and EMS, or Edinburg Fire and EMS.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
