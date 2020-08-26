1/1
Velbile Slater
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velbile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velbile Slater 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Velbile Slater,(60), of Springfield, Illinois, departed this life on August 18, 2020.

Funeral service and visitation will be held at Northside Church of Christ (2400 N Grand East, Springfield) Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020, at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am with service at 11:00 am. Professional service entrusted to Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, 2300 E. Cook St. Springfield, IL 62703.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Service & Chapel Inc
2300 E Cook St
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 753-3783
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Service & Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved