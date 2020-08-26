Or Copy this URL to Share

Velbile Slater 1960 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Velbile Slater,(60), of Springfield, Illinois, departed this life on August 18, 2020.



Funeral service and visitation will be held at Northside Church of Christ (2400 N Grand East, Springfield) Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020, at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am with service at 11:00 am. Professional service entrusted to Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, 2300 E. Cook St. Springfield, IL 62703.



